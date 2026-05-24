New 4k Blu-ray Releases On Tuesday, May 26

There are over 50 new 4k Blu-rays scheduled for release in May, 2026! On Tuesday, May 26 you can pick up Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves from Arrow Video! Both cuts of the film have been restored in 4k and packaged in a limited edition with a perfect-bound booklet, posters, and art cards.
The much anticipated Complete Rambo Collection arrives on May 26, but pre-orders have been sold out. We’re waiting to hear about an extended pressing. Other titles on 4k Blu-ray include The Snowman (2017) from Kino Lorber, Parenthood (1989) from Universal, Lenny (1974) from Criterion, and Faces of Death (1978) from Vinegar Syndrome.
Last week, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash arrived in standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Studios. Fallout Season Two hit stores in standard and SteelBook editions. The Bride! released on disc for the first time, including a Limited SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The Da Vinci Code was re-released in a 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate 20 years. And, Speed Racer has been remastered in 4k, from Warner Bros. Entertainment.
Other highlights this month included David Fincher’s Fight Club from 20th Century Studios, Moneyball from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Bridesmaids Unrated from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment all released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Disney classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) restored in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. See more releases below with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May, 2026
May 5, 2026
- Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Blue Thunder (1983) Limited Edition Amazon NEW
- GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- It Came From Outer Space (1953) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- IT: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Pusher Trilogy 4k UHD Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Stray Dog (1949) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
May 12, 2026
- 10 to Midnight (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Bridesmaids (2011) Unrated 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon HOT!
- Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW
- George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984) Warner Archive Amazon
- Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW
- Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Rider on the Rain (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) 2 Cuts Celluloid
May 19, 2026
- Alligator (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Arco (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW
- Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Amazon NEW
- Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon NEW
- Body Heat (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Demoniacs (1974) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon NEW
- Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray edition Amazon NEW
- Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW
- Scarlet (2025) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW
- The Da Vinci Code (2006) 20th Anniversary 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- The Front (1976) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
May 26, 2026
- Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) 4k UHD/BD standard & limited editions Cinématographe
- Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive NEW
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- I Love Maria (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Escape from Death (1989) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Explorers (1985) 4k UHDx1/BDx2 Vinegar Syndrome
- Faces of Death (1978) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Terror Vision
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW
- Lenny (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Mutant (1984) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome
- Parenthood (1989) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Sentimental Value (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision TBD
- Terror Train (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Great Outdoors (1988) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Haunting (1963) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- The Spine of Night (2021) 4k UHD Shudder Amazon NEW
- The Snowman (2017) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Voices From Beyond (1991) 4k UHD Severin Amazon NEW
Great list! Really excited to finally see Fight Club and Moneyball on 4K. Definitely picking those up this month.