Titanic 25th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD Re-Release Up For Pre-order

Titanic (1997) 25th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount appears to be re-releasing the 25th Anniversary Limited Edition of James Cameron’s Titanic that was first released in December, 2023. However, with a much lower sticker price than the original ($59.99 vs. $153.99), the edition will likely not include all the collectible items in the original edition.

There is, of course, a possibility the artwork is not final for the upcoming release. However, we do know it is a 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. We’re waiting to hear about details on this edition from Paramount, including an official release date.

Nevertheless, the 4k restoration and remaster of Titanic is remarkable. We gave the 25th Anniversary 4k edition perfect scores in all categories including movie, video, audio, and bonus features. (Read Review)

Pre-orders of Titanic 25th Anniversary edition are $59.99 on Amazon, while the original Limited Edition is now priced $11.58 on Amazon. (See below.)