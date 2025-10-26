Home4k Blu-rayUniversal Pictures' Sub Thriller U-571 Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision
Universal Pictures' Sub Thriller U-571 Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision

Universal Pictures’ U-571 (2000) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook and Standard 4k edition on November 11, 2025. Each 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD (1080p) Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, U-571 is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH on the 4k disc, and English SDH, French, and Spanish on the Blu-ray Disc.

U-571 (2000) is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) for the Standard Edition and $29.99 (List: $34.99) for the Limited Edition SteelBook from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

U-571 was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in the UK on Sept. 23, 2023. Available for £15.40 from Amazon UK.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Jonathan Mostow
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Featurette: Construction of U-571
  • Featurette: Capture of U-110
  • Interview with Jonathan Mostow
  • Interview with Matthew McConaughey
  • Interview with Jon Bon Jovi
  • Interview with Bill Paxton

Limited Edition SteelBook

Standard Edition

Disc Specs & Bonus Features

Article updated. Original publish date Sept. 18, 2025.

Previous article
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD Plus This Limited Edition SteelBook
