Roofman Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Discs Up For Pre-order

Roofman digital poster
Roofman (2025) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Roofman (2025) starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst is now available to stream or download in digital formats. The movie is priced $24.99 (Purchase) or $19.99 (Rent) from movie services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On disc, Paramount Home Media Distribution has packaged a 2-disc edition of Roofman with the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, as well as a single-disc DVD. A Blu-ray edition has not been announced in the US.

Bonus Features

  • Based on Actual Events and Terrible Decisions
  • Chasing the Ghosts: The Director’s Method
  • A Good Place to Hide
  • Driving Lesson
  • Behind the Scenes Clip – Choir Practice
  • Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Pre-orders

  • Roofman (2025) Digital $24.99 (Purchase) $19.99 (Rent) Prime Video
  • Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $30.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
  • Roofman (2025) DVD $24.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Roofman (2025) 4k UHD
Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Roofman (2025) DVD
Roofman (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: A charismatic criminal, while on the run from the police, hides in a hidden space of a toy store. There, he adopts a new identity and becomes involved with an employee, beginning a relationship as unlikely as it is risky.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

