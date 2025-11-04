Black Phone 2, The Smashing Machine, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases

This week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat restored in 4k from the original camera negatives. John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club (1985) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a 2-disc edition from Criterion. And, John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Studios.

New on disc this week The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Paramount. Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) hits stores in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition. And in digital releases, Black Phone 2 (2025) is now available to stream or download at home. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!

Universal Amazon Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!

Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Arrow Video Amazon SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Bleeding (2024) Cineverse Amazon NEW!

Universal Amazon Dragon Ball Super Broly (2018) Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

Crunchyroll Amazon Dusk Maiden of Amnesia: Complete Collection Sentai Amazon NEW!

Sentai Amazon Happy’s Place: Season One Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon The Red House (1947) Archive Collection Film Masters Amazon NEW!

