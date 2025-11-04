Black Phone 2, The Smashing Machine, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases

Home4k Blu-rayBlack Phone 2, The Smashing Machine, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital...
Cheech & Chong's Last Movie Steelbook
CODA (2021) 4k UHD
The Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad 2025
The Smashing Machine poster
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4k UHD BD Criterion
Vampires 1998 4k UHD
Black Phone 2 digital poster
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD

This week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat restored in 4k from the original camera negatives. John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club (1985) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a 2-disc edition from Criterion. And, John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Studios.

New on disc this week The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Paramount. Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) hits stores in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition. And in digital releases, Black Phone 2 (2025) is now available to stream or download at home. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025

Digital

Black Phone 2 digital poster

4k Blu-ray

Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD/BD
  • Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Cheech & Chongs Last Movie SteelBook
  • Bleeding (2024) Cineverse Amazon NEW!
  • Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Dragon Ball Super Broly (2018) Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • Dusk Maiden of Amnesia: Complete Collection Sentai Amazon NEW!
  • Happy’s Place: Season One Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • The Red House (1947) Archive Collection Film Masters Amazon NEW!
  • Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • See all new Blu-ray releases this week at Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Support Us!

