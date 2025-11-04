Black Phone 2, The Smashing Machine, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases

This week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat restored in 4k from the original camera negatives. John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club (1985) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a 2-disc edition from Criterion. And, John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Studios.
New on disc this week The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Paramount. Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) hits stores in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition. And in digital releases, Black Phone 2 (2025) is now available to stream or download at home. See more new releases below with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025
Digital
- Black Phone 2 (2025) Prime Video HOT!
- Icefall (2025) Prime Video
- Killing Faith (2025) Prime Video
- The Smashing Machine (2205) Prime Video
4k Blu-ray
- Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
- Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Bleeding (2024) Cineverse Amazon NEW!
- Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
- Dragon Ball Super Broly (2018) Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
- Dusk Maiden of Amnesia: Complete Collection Sentai Amazon NEW!
- Happy’s Place: Season One Universal Amazon NEW!
- Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Red House (1947) Archive Collection Film Masters Amazon NEW!
- Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- See all new Blu-ray releases this week at Amazon
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.