Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD Re-Issue Release Date Pushed Back – Save 46% On Pre-order!

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD

Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) re-reissue release date has been pushed back. The edition was originally dated for October 21, but will now arrive on November 11, 2025.

However, pre-orders of the box set have dropped to only $72.96 right now on Amazon, amounting to a 46% savings off the list price of $134.98!

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of all Superman films starring Christopher Reeve includes Superman The Movie (the only title in this group previously released on 4k Blu-ray), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).

On 4k Blu-ray the movies are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio with the 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital is provided in Dolby Atmos /TrueHD 7.1. The 1080p Blu-rays offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Runtimes of each movie are as follows: Superman The Movie (143 Mins.), Superman II (127 Mins.), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (116 Mins.), Superman III (125 Mins.), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 Mins.).

This edition is a re-issue of the Superman 5-Film Collection released in 2023 that adds the Canadian ratings logos on the reverse.