Avatar: Fire And Ash 4k Collector’s Edition Is 50% Off

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash in the 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition is on sale for 50% off the list price.

Avatar: Fire and Ash just hit stores on disc and just like that you can get 50% off the 3-disc Collector’s Edition on Amazon. The edition is priced only $24.99 (List: $49.99), and includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, along with an extra bonus Blu-ray Disc.

Bonus features include a series of featurettes in “Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash,” a Jon Landau tribute, and the multi-chaptered RDA Orientation and Marketing Materials & Music Video sections. In addition, a family soundtrack with objectionable language removed is provided.

Other disc editions from 20th Century Studios include a 3D Blu-ray (4 discs), Blu-ray (2 discs), a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (3 discs), and DVD (1 disc). Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. See all formats below.

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 3D Blu-ray (4 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Blu-ray (2 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar Fire and Ash (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Bonus Materials