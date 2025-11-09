Home4k Blu-rayThe Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k/Digital SteelBook Is Re-releasing
The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k/Digital SteelBook Is Re-releasing

Indiana Jones 4-movie 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook collection
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook 2025 reissue Buy on Amazon

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of all films on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4k is getting a re-release on November 11, 2025.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection from Paramount Pictures celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark that first premiered in June, 1981. The collection includes Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The films were restored from 4k scans of the original negatives and are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Steven Spielberg approved the restoration which included improving all visual effects for today’s standards.

On the audio side, all original elements were used to create a new immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio was remixed at Skywalker Sound and supervised by Ben Burtt.

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook (2021 release) Buy on Amazon

Special Features

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • From Jungle to Desert
  • From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

  • The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)
  • The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

  • The Stunts of Indiana Jones
  • The Sound of Indiana Jones
  • The Music of Indiana Jones
  • The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones
  • Raiders: The Melting Face!
  • Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)
  • Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)
  • Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute
  • Indy’s Friends and Enemies
  • Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)
  • The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)
  • Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)
Indiana Jones 4 movie collection 4k blu-ray steelbook case
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook (2021 release) Buy on Amazon
