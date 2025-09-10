The Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital & DVD

The Naked Gun (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

The Naked Gun (2025) premiered in US theaters on August 1, 2025 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives early in digital for rent or purchase on Sept. 3, followed by disc formats on Nov. 11, 2025.

Bonus features include featurettes, outtakes, deleted, alternate, and extended Scenes. Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On disc, The Naked Gun (2025) is list priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $30.99 (Blu-ray) and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In Digital 4k UHD/HD, The Naked Gun is priced $19.99 (rent) and $24.99 (purchase) from movie platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The Naked Gun is expected to start streaming on Paramount+ in late 2025.

Special Features