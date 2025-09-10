Home4k Blu-rayThe Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital & DVD
The Naked Gun Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming, Digital & DVD

The Naked Gun (2025) premiered in US theaters on August 1, 2025 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives early in digital for rent or purchase on Sept. 3, followed by disc formats on Nov. 11, 2025.

Bonus features include featurettes, outtakes, deleted, alternate, and extended Scenes. Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On disc, The Naked Gun (2025) is list priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $30.99 (Blu-ray) and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In Digital 4k UHD/HD, The Naked Gun is priced $19.99 (rent) and $24.99 (purchase) from movie platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The Naked Gun is expected to start streaming on Paramount+ in late 2025.

Special Features

  • Featurettes:
    • A Legacy of Laughter—Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the Naked Gun franchise.
    • Son of a (Naked) Gun—Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.
    • On Set of a Set Within a Set that’s in a Set—Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.
    • The Funny Femme Fatale—Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.
    • The Really Unusual Suspects—Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.
    • Dropping the Balls—Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball dropping finale sequence.
  • Outtakes:
    • Outtakes Montage—Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.
    • WWFC Outtakes—See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.
  • Deleted, Alternate, and Extended Scenes:
    • Bank Fight #1 – Extended
    • Bank Fight #2 – Extended
    • Noir Opening – Alternate
    • Last Year’s Incident Joke – Alternate
    • Cane’s Boardroom – Deleted
    • Beth Scat – Extended
    • Frank Sees Wolf – Deleted
    • Tivo – Alternate
    • Facade Moment – Extended
    • Frank and Ed See Balls – Deleted
    • Skybox – Deleted
    • Beth Weapons – Extended
    • Frank Rant in Octagon – Deleted
    • Frank and Cane Under Arena – Extended
    • Frank and Ed Under Arena – Deleted
    • Revenge Kill Speech – Extended
  • Mock Ads:
    • Gorilla Nut—Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.
    • Muscle Slime—Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
