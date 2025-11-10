One Battle After Another Release Dates Confirmed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced the release dates for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (2025) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media editions arrive on January 20, 2205 and include a Limited Edition SteelBook.

In digital formats, One Battle After Another will premiere at home to stream or download on Friday, November 14, 2025. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Final artwork and details for the disc editions are pending.

Description: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “One Battle After Another,” written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Article updated with digital release date. Original publish date Nov. 3, 2025.