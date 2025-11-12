Jarhead Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos

Jarhead (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Director Sam Mendes’ Jarhead (2005) has been restored on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc/digital editions are currently dated for release on Dec. 9 (standard edition) and Dec. 16 (SteelBook edition).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Jarhead is presented in 2160p at a 2.35:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided via the Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs. The soundtrack has been upgraded to a new Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 mix.

Jarhead 4k UHD/BD/Digital editions are priced $19.99 (List: $29.98) for the standard edition and $29.99 (List: $34.99) for the SteelBook edition on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Jarhead (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Jarhead (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx and Jake Gyllenhaal star in this critically acclaimed, brilliantly unconventional war story from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. Jarhead (the self-imposed moniker of the Marines) follows Swoff (Gyllenhaal) from a sobering stint in boot camp to active duty, where he sports a sniper rifle through Middle East deserts that provide no cover from the heat or Iraqi soldiers. Swoff and his fellow Marines sustain themselves with sardonic humanity and wicked comedy on blazing desert fields in a country they don’t understand against an enemy they can’t see for a cause they don’t fully grasp.