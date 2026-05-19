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The Da Vinci Code Is Now Available In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

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The Da Vinci Code 2006 4k SteelBook front open
The Da Vinci Code (1991) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 20th Anniversary 3-disc/digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Da Vinci Code (2006) is now available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The 3-disc edition celebrates the film’s 20th Anniversary, and includes both the theatrical and extended cuts of the movie on two separate 4k Blu-rays.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Special Features and Technical Specs

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • 148-minute Theatrical version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Launching a Legacy Featurette
  • Teaser & Theatrical Trailers

DISC TWO – 4K BLU-RAY

  • 174-minute Extended version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Select Scenes Commentary with Director Ron Howard

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

  • 17 Production Featurettes
The Da Vinci Code 4k SteelBook 20th Anniv Sony
The Da Vinci Code (1991) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 20th Anniversary 3-disc/digital SteelBook from Sony Pictures Buy on Amazon
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