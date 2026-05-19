The Da Vinci Code Is Now Available In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

The Da Vinci Code (2006) is now available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The 3-disc edition celebrates the film’s 20th Anniversary, and includes both the theatrical and extended cuts of the movie on two separate 4k Blu-rays.
The Da Vinci Code (2006) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.
Special Features and Technical Specs
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- 148-minute Theatrical version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
- Launching a Legacy Featurette
- Teaser & Theatrical Trailers
DISC TWO – 4K BLU-RAY
- 174-minute Extended version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
- Select Scenes Commentary with Director Ron Howard
DISC THREE – BLU-RAY
- 17 Production Featurettes