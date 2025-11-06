Caught Stealing Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Home4k Blu-rayCaught Stealing Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Caught Stealing 4k Blu-ray
Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Caught Stealing (2025) Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 11, 2025. The single-disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment both include a Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere partners.

Bonus features include Aronofsky: The Real Deal, Casting Criminals, Chaos, and a Cat, New York Story, and I Don’t Drive featurettes.

On 4k Blu-ray, is presented in 2160p resolution at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. HDR is provided in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish. s

Caught Stealing is priced $31.99 (List: $49.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $26.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, and $26.99 (List: $34.99) on DVD on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Caught Stealing first released in digital formats including 4k UHD on Sept. 30, 2025.

Pre-orders

  • Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon PRE-ORDER!
  • Caught Stealing (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon PRE-sORDER!
  • Caught Stealing (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video PRE-ORDER!

Special Features

  • Aronofsky: The Real Deal – Director Darren Aronofsky and Screenwriter/Author Charlie Huston explore the genesis of the film, the process of adaptation, and how to keep audiences guessing.
  • Casting Criminals, Chaos, and a Cat – Austin Butler leads an incredible ensemble of actors – hear from the cast & crew on their characters, filming on set, and more!
  • New York Story – From nosy neighbors to Black & White cookies, Caught Stealing is a love letter to New York.
  • I Don’t Drive – Whether he’s running through traffic or hanging from a sixth-story balcony, Austin Butler brought an intense physicality to his performance as washed-up baseball player Hank Thompson.
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

4k Blu-ray/Digital (specs)

Caught Stealing (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Caught Stealing DVD
Caught Stealing (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Digital 4k UHD/HD

Caught Steeling 2025 poster
Caught Stealing (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

DVD

Caught Stealing DVD
Caught Stealing (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.

