The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray

The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection
The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on November 11, 2025. The compilation includes nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US.

The collection includes LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray).

In addition, the collection includes two versions each of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL, and THE MESSENGER, along with hours of new and archival special features.

Collection Details

Film CollectionLimited edition gift set includes 9 feature films directed by Luc Besson, with several making their high-def debut in the US and several featuring all-new 4K upgrades
Film Collection• Includes LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray)
4K Features4K features presented with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is included on THE PROFESSIONAL, THE FIFTH ELEMENT and THE MESSENGER
2 x VersionsIncludes two versions of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL and THE MESSENGER!
New MaterialIncludes hours of new and archival special features across the films!
