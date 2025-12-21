The Best 4k Blu-rays In 2025

It’s that time when we rank the best 4k Blu-rays of the year! We review hundreds of titles on the physical format that still offers 2-3 times higher bit rates than streaming. In addition, many films are still only available in 4k on Blu-ray Disc, making it the choice for home theater enthusiasts and cinephiles.

How do we rank the movies? When determining the best 4k discs for your home theater we consider these criteria: movie quality (story, awards received, rewatchability), Video (4k sharpness and HDR quality), Audio (immersive elements and overall dynamic impact), and bonus material (extras, packaging, etc.).

This article contains previous top selections from 4k Blu-rays that released between January and June, 2025. In this final review from 2025 titles are organized in alphabetical order, with a few honorable mentions following the top picks. We’ll be reviewing just a few more 4k Blu-rays through December, so check back for any additions. Also, see our list of the best 4k Blu-rays of all time.

Constantine (2005)

Constantine (2005)

Constantine (2005) is a great example of how home media upgrades can give a movie a well-deserved refresh and a proper presentation on today’s home entertainment systems. The new 4k remaster was sourced from the original camera negatives by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging team, and the results are vastly improved over previous Blu-ray and Digital releases. Color depth and sharpness are equally impressive on both disc and in the upgraded digital format. The new immersive audio mix in Dolby Atmos adds another level of immersion in this film that was based on the Hellblazer comic book series. View Details

Corpse Bride (2005)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2003)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride re-released in theaters with a new restoration and simultaneously on 4k Blu-ray in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The restoration of Corpse Bride is immaculate, with intricate details revealing the incredible production of this now classic stop-animation. Details emerge from the shadow and highlight areas that may not have been noticeable before. The new Dolby Atmos track provides an immersive experience that distributes effects in a wide range of frequencies to multiple discreet channels across the sound stage, with clean dialogue that is grounded center with no dropouts or distortion. View Details



F1: The Movie (2025)

F1: The Movie (2025)



The physical media release of F1 (marketed as F1: The Movie) was highly anticipated as most Apple Studios productions don’t make it to disc (although, Criterion’s recent announcement of Killers of the Flower Moon releasing 2026 is certainly welcome news). Warner Bros. Entertainment did not disappoint with a standard and SteelBook edition of F1 on 4k Blu-ray. The pioneering cinematography by Claudio Miranda is well represented in 4k and Dolby Vision, with details so sharp you have see this film on the biggest screen possible. But the imagery can be overshadowed by the immersive Dolby Atmos audio that puts you trackside during the Formula 1 races and other events. View Details



Dark City (1990)

Dark City (1990)

Alex Proyas’ neo-noir sic-fi Dark City (1990) is stunning on 4k Blu-ray, with deep color and excellent detail in the shadow areas. The soundtrack is offered in the original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0, and a new Dolby Atmos mix. The first release of the film arrived in a Limited Edition earlier in the year a 60-page book, mini-poster, and art cards, but a more recent standard edition with Director’s Cut is all you need to enjoy Dark City in the best quality possible at home. By they way, Dark City is only available in 4k on Blu-ray. We put a link to the import which is available from Amazon in the US, because the limited edition has been out of stock for a while now (even from Arrow Video). View Details



Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

One of the movies we’ve been looking forward to most on 4k Blu-ray finally arrived this year, and the results are just what we hoped for. The 4k restoration of Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side Of The World, (presented theatrically for one night at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood) really brings new life to this somewhat underrated ocean adventure. The Dolby Vision HDR brings out vast details in the shadows that were not evident before, and the highlights retain plenty of information, resulting in a wide contrast ratio albeit in a muted color palette. But the Dolby Atmos mix may be even more impressive, with immersive effects (such as ship boards creaking) that given you the sense of being on the adventure with Captain Jack Aubrey. The movie on 4k Blu-ray is currently sold out in the US, but both standard and SteelBook editions are available to import from Amazon UK on Region-free 4k Blu-ray.



Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

The second part of the “Entity” storyline (what was originally called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2) has faced some criticism in part because of its drawn-out flashbacks, excessive exposition, and convenient plots. However, action scenes like diving into the Bering Sea, the sinking of the Sevastopol, and the final biplane battle are some of the best in home theater. Video bitrates averaged between 50 and 60 Mbps (some scenes closer to 70 Mbps), and jumped up to 94 Mbps at one point. On the audio side, the Dolby Atmos delivers another quality mix that was expected after ‘Dead Reckoning‘ blew us away. The submarine scenes are especially fun with subwoofers kicking in for an immersive underwater effect. The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition (also available as a SteelBook) include the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a bonus Blu-ray. View Details

Nosferatu (2024)

Nosferatu (2024)

Robert Eggers has a new masterpiece of horror in Nosferatu (2024), and the 4k Blu-ray Disc for home theaters is as close as you can get to the theater experience. Presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, Nosferatu is graded in a darker color palette than most films so we suggest only viewing it in a dark lighting environment where you can take in all the details the film has to offer in makeup, costumes, and set design. The eerie soundtrack has some surprises in a multi-channel setup, where Dolby Atmos creates immersive levels of audio, including subwoofer effects that get under your skin like the dark forces of Nosferatu himself. View Details

The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965) 60th Anniversary 3-disc Limited Edition

Talk about giving a classic film new life, Robert Wise’s The Sound of Music (1965) was meticulously restored and retains its celluloid qualities in this new 4k presentation from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The colors are vibrant and the contrast ratio is excellent, with Dolby Vision/HDR10 enabling a deeper bit depth. The soundtrack has also been upgraded to Dolby Atmos (previously available in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1), and thankfully doesn’t go overboard with surround effects. The visuals are the best reason to upgrade from Blu-ray. View Details

Sinners (2025)

Sinners (2025)

If we were listing these 4k Blu-rays in order Sinners might be at the very top, or at least very close. The Ryan Coogler film is one of the year’s best cinematic experiences, and the 4k Blu-ray gets as close as you can get to reliving that experience. We love the variable aspect ratios (some scenes switch to a fuller IMAX format) and wide dynamic range in color depth that reveals all kinds of details in the shadow areas. The soundtrack and sound design stand out in Sinners. The way the music score is mixed into this movie is innovative, and the dancing at the juke joint is one example of how immersive sound can be in multi-channel Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1. The 4k SteelBook edition of Sinners was sold out within hours, but the standard edition is readily available from retailers. View Details

Wicked (2024)

Wicked (2024)

One of the best films of 2024 released on 4k Blu-ray in 2025 and is easily one of the best of the year. The craftsmanship in the set designs, costumes, makeup, and effects all render beautifully on home theater screens. Sure, you can watch this movie in full blown out saturation on a backlit LED 4k TV (and it still works). Or, you can dial it back and watch it in cinematic picture mode or on a projection screen for a more theatrical experience. Regardless, Wicked has striking visuals backed by multi-layered sound mix in Dolby Atmos that juggles the music score, singing, dialogue, sound design, exceptionally well. The SteelBook edition sold out very quickly, but a reissue hit stores in early December, 2025.

Best Box Set

The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD 20-disc box set Criterion Collection

There wasn’t much competition for the best 4k Blu-ray box set of the year. The Wes Anderson Archive from The Criterion Collection presents ten films from the acclaimed director remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The 20-disc box set introduces most of the films in 4k for the first time, supervised and approved by Anderson. The collection includes Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun. View Details

Honorable Mentions

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2

Se7en (1995)

Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection

Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection James Bond 007

The Brutalist (2024)