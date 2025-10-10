F1: The Movie Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film released in multiple disc formats on Oct. 7, following an earlier digital release on Aug. 21, 2025.

F1: The Movie disc editions include a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook that has been sold out, but the standard Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions are readily available. Both Blu-ray formats include a Digital Copy redeemable with Apple TV. SteelBooks tend to sell out quick, so get yours now before they are unavailable.

Bonus features include Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read, The Anatomy of a Crash, APXGP Innovations, APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed, and more (see details below).

F1: The Movie is priced $19.95 (DVD), $24.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read

The Anatomy of a Crash

Getting Up to Speed

APXGP Innovations

Making it to Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton: Producer

APXGP Sets and Locations

Around the World

APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed

Sound of Speed

