F1: The Movie Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film released in multiple disc formats on Oct. 7, following an earlier digital release on Aug. 21, 2025.
F1: The Movie disc editions include a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook that has been sold out, but the standard Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions are readily available. Both Blu-ray formats include a Digital Copy redeemable with Apple TV. SteelBooks tend to sell out quick, so get yours now before they are unavailable.
Bonus features include Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read, The Anatomy of a Crash, APXGP Innovations, APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed, and more (see details below).
F1: The Movie is priced $19.95 (DVD), $24.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.
Bonus Features
- Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read
- The Anatomy of a Crash
- Getting Up to Speed
- APXGP Innovations
- Making it to Silverstone
- Lewis Hamilton: Producer
- APXGP Sets and Locations
- Around the World
- APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed
- Sound of Speed