The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs In 2025, So Far (Jan. – June)

[Updated Feb. 24, 2025] What are the Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays for your home theater so far this year? Here’s a look at some of the best 4k Blu-ray Discs released from January through June, 2025 (in no particular order). When we look at ranking the best, we consider these criteria: movie (story quality, Oscar-winners, etc.), Video (4k sharpness and HDR quality), Audio (immersive elements and overall impact), and bonus material (extras, packaging, etc.).

Keep in mind, that we’re not including previously released 4k Blu-rays in this ranking. We do this to give new titles a chance to be listed in the Top 10. Such titles would include the Inception Ultimate Collector’s Edition, the JFK standard edition from Shout!, the new Inglorious Basterds release from Arrow, and the Jaws “50th Anniversary” that now features a new documentary, just to name a few.

We’d love to know which titles are your favorite so far (especially if we missed some)! Let us know in the comments below, on Facebook, or on X.

The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs In 2025 (Jan. – June, 2025)

Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Wicked (2024)

One of the best films of 2024 is also ranked one of the best 4k Blu-rays of the year. From the set design to costumes, Wicked is a festival for the eyes in your home theater especially on screens with 4k resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. The dominant pink and green palette will definitely test your TV’s color depth capabilities (pink hues are especially difficult to render correctly) but regardless pop off the screen. The audio experience matches the imagery with Dolby Atmos providing an immersive and wide dynamic range of frequencies for this impactful musical from Director Jon M. Chu. And, over 60 minutes of bonus features add more content to dive into the making of Wicked.

Nosferatu (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Nosferatu (2024)

Robert Eggers has a new masterpiece of horror in Nosferatu (2024), and at home with the right screen and audio system you can get fairly close to the theater experience. Presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, Nosferatu is graded in a darker color palette than most films so we suggest only viewing it at night or in a dark environment to see the subtle details of the lighting from cinematographer Jarin Blaschke. We should mention the film’s classic 1.66:1 aspect ratio, which results in black bars on the left and right of typical 16×9 screens. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack provides a wide dynamic range that expands to all speaker locations for immersive listening underscored by low frequency effects at just the right moments.

Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Se7en (1995)

David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) went through some extensive restoration (including some CGI) and the results are excellent on 4k Blu-ray. This dark, psychological thriller has an immersive quality that is best experienced in a home theater with limited, or non-existent, ambient light that could distract from seeing the subtle improvements in shadow areas derived from a new 8k scan and restoration of the negatives. The new DTS-HD MA 5.1 mix from sound designer Ren Klyce is powerful and apparently closer to the theatrical mix. Overall, the sharpness, color grading, and improvements over previous Blu-ray presentations make this a great addition to your home theater library.

Kill Bill Vol 1 (2003) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2

After long anticipation, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 released on 4k Blu-ray along with Jackie Brown (1997). All three movies were packaged in both standard editions and Limited Edition SteelBooks from Lionsgate. The ‘Kill Bill’ diptych (originally planned to be one long movie) are masterpieces of film that take inspiration from Toshiya Fujita’s Lady Snowblood (1973) and other martial arts films. On 4k Blu-ray, the movies are the best they have ever looked with Dolby Vision providing a wider color depth for the beautifully-designed sets and costumes. Original celluloid properties were retained in the remaster, revealing grain that is true to the source material. The soundtrack was transitioned from LPCM 5.1 to DTS-HD MA 5.1, but was a masterful audio mix from the start.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Amazon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

This movie may not have received as much recognition as it deserved in the theaters, but the home theater experience is exceptional for the genre. Previously released on Blu-ray and in Digital 4k in 2023, The Last Voyage of the Demeter arrived on 4k Blu-ray in February, 2025 and delivers an immersive home theater experience in 4k Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Like the dark color palette of Nosferatu (2024), be sure to watch ‘Demeter’ in minimal lighting to enjoy all the details revealed in the shadow areas on this ocean voyage that becomes a sailor’s worst nightmare. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios also features new audio commentary along with previously-released extras.

Constantine (2005) 4k Blu-ray Amazon

Constantine (2005)

Constantine (2005) is a great example of how home media upgrades can give a movie a refresh and a proper presentation. The new 4k remaster was sourced from the original camera negatives by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging team, and the results are vastly improved over previous Blu-ray and Digital releases. Color depth and sharpness are equally impressive on both disc and in the upgraded digital format. The new immersive audio audio mix in Dolby Atmos adds more to the home theater experience of Constantine, which we hope will be reprised in Constantine 2 (currently in development). Along with previously-released extras, the 4k release includes the new bonus feature “Two Decades of Damnation” in which Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence talk about the film’s 20th anniversary.

The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray edition with postcards Buy on Amazon

The Brutalist (2024)

Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist (2024) was beautifully shot on film and the resulting home media disc release from A24 delivers a quality home theater experience on 4k Blu-ray. With bitrates averaging 50-60Mbps, The Brutalist renders excellent color and detail throughout. The wonderful set designs, costumes, and landscape imagery provide an engaging visual experience for this epic yet tragic tale of a fictional architect’s life. The memorable soundtrack from Daniel Blumberg underscores a high-quality audio mix that captures all frequencies and distributes sound effectively around the sound stage. The edition is housed in a nicely-designed DigiPack that includes photo postcards of architectural renderings by Ákos Sógor.

Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection

The Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection from Warner Bros. presents early James Bond films on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. And, although the movies have been available to stream in 4k on platforms such as Apple TV, 4k Blu-ray is the only way presently to watch classic Bond titles such as Dr. No and Thunderball with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos. Rest assured, the films were not overly processed like what happened with James Cameron’s True Lies, but rather retain a celluloid look like the 35mm film they were shot on. The collection was released in standard packaging (pictured right) and in a numbered Limited Edition SteelBook “Library Case” that sold out rather quickly.

Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Amazon

Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season

Based on the Dune stories created by Frank Herbert and inspired both in visuals and pacing by the Dune movies directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Prophecy looks and sounds stunning on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. If you want to watch a series that will show off your home theater setup, Dune: Prophecy has excellent color depth and sharpness in every detail. The soundtrack was well-mixed in Dolby Atmos with ambient effects, sharp dialogue, and immersive qualities. Minimal extras and packaging don’t add much value to this physical media edition, but the content is worth owning on disc. The series also available on Max in 4k, Dolby Vision and Atmos but only with a Premium account.

Dark City (1998) Limited Edition Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Buy on Amazon

Dark City (1988)

This 2-disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video is just what we love about physical media. The edition includes collectible items such as a 60-page book, double-sided fold-out poster, and reproduction art cards, plus extra bonus material such as interviews, audio commentary, and storyboards. But let’s get down to the video which is offered in Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The new presentations on UHD and BD were derived from a 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negatives that was approved by director of photography Dariusz Wolski. The results are stunning in color, contrast, and sharpness. A new audio mix offers Dolby Atmos, along with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and 2.0. Best of all, the Limited Edition includes both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film in 4k!

Honorable Mentions

We want to acknowledge some other titles that impress on 4k Blu-ray. Those include Lionsgate’s Jackie Brown (1997), Criterion’s Drugstore Cowboy (1989), Universal’s Conclave, Warner Bros.’ Dirty Harry (1971) – released with Pale Rider (1985) and The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War on the Rohirrim, Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa from Criterion, and The Mexico Trilogy (El Mariachi, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico) from Arrow Video.