James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery Releasing In 4k/HDR For The First Time In A 6-Movie Collection

All six classic James Bond films starring Sean Connery will be released on 4k UHD with HDR for the first time on June 3, 2025. The Sean Connery 007 James Bond Collection includes Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

The collection will be available in a standard 4k UHD/Digital edition and Limited Edition SteelBook with all six movies in separate cases housed in an exclusive Steelbook Library Case. The finalized artwork is still pending.

Now, keep in mind these six films are not sequential because On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) starred one-time Bond actor George Lazenby. However, it does include all Bond films with Sean Connery, minus the non-Eon production Never Say Never Again (1983).

The Sean Connery 007 James Bond Collection is priced $104.98 (standard edition) and $139.99 (SteelBook Library Case edition) on Amazon.

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection 4k UHD (artwork pending)

Dr. No (1962)

Terence Young directs this action feature based on the novels by Ian Fleming. Secret Service agent James Bond (Sean Connery) is sent to Jamaica to investigate the murder of one of his colleagues. It transpires that the island is being used as a base for the terrorist organization SPECTRE who, under the guidance of the despotic Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), have developed technology to divert rockets launched from Cape Canaveral.

From Russia with Love (1963)

Agent 007 (Sean Connery) is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) and Kronsteen are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana (Daniela Bianchi) to lure Bond into helping them. Bond willingly travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy.

Goldfinger (1964)

The powerful tycoon Auric Goldfinger has initiated Operation Grand Slam, a cataclysmic scheme to raid Fort Knox and obliterate the world economy. James Bond, armed with his specially equipped Aston Martin, must stop the plan by overcoming several outrageous adversaries.

Thunderball (1965)

Led by one-eyed evil mastermind Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), the terrorist group SPECTRE hijacks two warheads from a NATO plane and threatens widespread nuclear destruction to extort 100 million pounds. The dashing Agent 007, James Bond (Sean Connery), is sent to recover the warheads from the heart of Largo’s lair in the Bahamas, facing underwater attacks from sharks and men alike. He must also convince the enchanting Domino (Claudine Auger), Largo’s mistress, to become a key ally.

You Only Live Twice (1967)

During the Cold War, American and Russian spacecrafts go missing, leaving each superpower believing the other is to blame. As the world teeters on the brink of nuclear war, British intelligence learns that one of the crafts has landed in the Sea of Japan. After faking his own death, secret agent James Bond (Sean Connery) is sent to investigate. In Japan, he’s aided by Tiger Tanaka (Tetsuro Tamba) and the beautiful Aki (Akiko Wakabayashi), who help him uncover a sinister global conspiracy.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

James Bond, equipped with an armoury of hi-tech gadgets, infiltrates a Las Vegas diamond-smuggling ring in a bid to foil a plot to target Washington with a laser in space. However, as 007 prepares to tackle the evil Blofeld, the mastermind who threatens to destabilise the world, he is captivated by the delicious Tiffany Case – but is she really a double agent?