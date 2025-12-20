Home4k Blu-rayDark City Director's Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition
Dark City Director's Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition

Dark City 4k UHD standard edition UK Arrow Video
Dark City (1990) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Buy on Amazon

Alex Proyas noir tech film Dark City (1988) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray last summer, but the limited edition quickly sold out from both Amazon and Arrow Video. Luckily, a standard edition is available as an import from Amazon in the US.

The region-free edition (playable on all 4k Blu-ray players) includes a 4k Dolby Vision HDR presentation of the Director’s Cut of the film, with audio options in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and Stereo 2.0.

Arrow Video’s Dark City (1998) 4k UHD standard edition with reversible sleeve is priced $29.95 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • New audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
  • New audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast
  • Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas
  • Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert
  • Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer
  • Archive introduction by Alex Proyas
  • Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of phot
  • Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West
  • I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City
  • Design & Storyboards
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller
Dark City 4k UHD standard edition UK Arrow Video reversible
Dark City (1990) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Buy on Amazon

Dark City stars Rufus Sewell (John Murdoch), Kiefer Sutherland (Dr. Daniel Schreber), and Jennifer Connelly (Emma Murdoch). The film is known for its visually striking noir aesthetic and mind-bending sci-fi narrative.

Logline: A man struggles with memories of his past, which include a wife he cannot remember and a nightmarish world no one else ever seems to wake up from.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD With New Bonus Material
