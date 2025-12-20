Dark City Director’s Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition

Dark City (1990) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Buy on Amazon

Alex Proyas noir tech film Dark City (1988) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray last summer, but the limited edition quickly sold out from both Amazon and Arrow Video. Luckily, a standard edition is available as an import from Amazon in the US.

The region-free edition (playable on all 4k Blu-ray players) includes a 4k Dolby Vision HDR presentation of the Director’s Cut of the film, with audio options in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and Stereo 2.0.

Arrow Video’s Dark City (1998) 4k UHD standard edition with reversible sleeve is priced $29.95 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

New audio commentary by director Alex Proyas

New audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast

Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas

Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert

Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer

Archive introduction by Alex Proyas

Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of phot

Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West

I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City

Design & Storyboards

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

Dark City stars Rufus Sewell (John Murdoch), Kiefer Sutherland (Dr. Daniel Schreber), and Jennifer Connelly (Emma Murdoch). The film is known for its visually striking noir aesthetic and mind-bending sci-fi narrative.

Logline: A man struggles with memories of his past, which include a wife he cannot remember and a nightmarish world no one else ever seems to wake up from.