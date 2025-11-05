A Minecraft Movie Is Available On 4k & HD Blu-ray, DVD, & Streaming Digital

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon

A Minecraft Movie is available on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

The film is also available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video, as well as streaming on HBO Max with a subscription.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus featurettes include Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party, Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My!, A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats, A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals, and Marlene + Nitwit. (See more details below.)

A Minecraft Movie is now priced $23.38 (List: $29.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $17.89 (List: $24.96) on Blu-ray, $19.99 (Was: $24.99) in Digital, and $13.99 (List: $19.96) on DVD from Amazon.

A Minecraft Movie premiered at home in digital formats on May 13, 2025, followed by disc formats on June 24, 2025.

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook SOLD OUT

A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Amazon

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Special Features