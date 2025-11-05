Home4k Blu-rayA Minecraft Movie Is Available On 4k & HD Blu-ray, DVD, &...
A Minecraft Movie Is Available On 4k & HD Blu-ray, DVD, & Streaming Digital

A Minecraft Movie is available on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

The film is also available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video, as well as streaming on HBO Max with a subscription.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus featurettes include Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party, Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My!, A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats, A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals, and Marlene + Nitwit. (See more details below.)

A Minecraft Movie is now priced $23.38 (List: $29.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $17.89 (List: $24.96) on Blu-ray, $19.99 (Was: $24.99) in Digital, and $13.99 (List: $19.96) on DVD from Amazon.

A Minecraft Movie premiered at home in digital formats on May 13, 2025, followed by disc formats on June 24, 2025.

Special Features

  • Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!
  • Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.
  • A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.
  • A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!
  • Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.
