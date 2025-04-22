Stanley Kubrick Masterpiece Barry Lyndon Finally Restored In 4k Dolby Vision/HDR

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece of filmmaking Barry Lyndon (1975) has been digitally restored in 4k from Criterion. The Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays arrives on July 8, 2025.
The 4k restoration and remaster of Barry Lyndon features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the uncompressed monaural soundtrack, as well as an alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound mix. English subtitles are offered for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Bonus features include five sets of previously released interviews (including with cast and crew, with archival audio of director Stanley Kubrick), trailers, and an essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien.
Barry Lyndon 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has a list price of $49.95. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
- Interviews with the cast and crew as well as archival audio featuring director Stanley Kubrick on the film’s cinematography, costumes, editing, and production
- Interview featuring historian Christopher Frayling on production designer Ken Adam
- Interview with critic Michel Ciment
- Interview with actor Leon Vitali about the 5.1 surround soundtrack, which he cosupervised
- Interview with curator Adam Eaker about the fine-art-inspired aesthetics of the film
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien and two pieces about the look of the film from the March 1976 issue of American Cinematographer
Cover by F. Ron Miller based on an original theatrical poster by Guy Jouineau and Guy Bourduge