Stanley Kubrick Masterpiece Barry Lyndon Finally Restored In 4k Dolby Vision/HDR

Barry Lyndon (1975) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD edition

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece of filmmaking Barry Lyndon (1975) has been digitally restored in 4k from Criterion. The Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays arrives on July 8, 2025.

The 4k restoration and remaster of Barry Lyndon features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the uncompressed monaural soundtrack, as well as an alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound mix. English subtitles are offered for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Bonus features include five sets of previously released interviews (including with cast and crew, with archival audio of director Stanley Kubrick), trailers, and an essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien.

Barry Lyndon 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has a list price of $49.95.

Special Features