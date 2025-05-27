Home4k Blu-raySinners Release Dates, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features Revealed On Disc &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDDVDNews

Sinners Release Dates, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features Revealed On Disc & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on disc and digital! The film is scheduled to first arrive in Digital formats on June 3, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22, 2025 (pending).

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners is releasing in a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook which includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and variable aspect ratios between 2.76:1 and 1.78:1. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials include: Dancing with the Devil: The Making of Sinners, Blues in the Night: The Music of Sinners, Thicker Than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins, Spirits of the Deep South, Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of Sinners, and Deleted Scenes.

Pre-orders

  • Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) HD Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) DVD Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Sinners (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Warner Bros. Prime Video
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook open
Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sinners digital poster
Sinners (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Warner Bros. Prime Video

Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Article updated. Original publish date May 15, 2025.

Previous article
Outlander – Season 7 Is Now Available On Disc Including This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy!

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy!

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Outlander - Season 7 Blu-ray Collectors Edition

Outlander – Season 7 Is Now Available On Disc Including This...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-may-27-2025

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Week Of Tuesday, May...

HD Report - 0
Yellowstone- Season 5 Part II DVD

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc...

HD Report - 0