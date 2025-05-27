Sinners Release Dates, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features Revealed On Disc & Digital

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release dates for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners on disc and digital! The film is scheduled to first arrive in Digital formats on June 3, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 22, 2025 (pending).

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners is releasing in a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook which includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sinners is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and variable aspect ratios between 2.76:1 and 1.78:1. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials include: Dancing with the Devil: The Making of Sinners, Blues in the Night: The Music of Sinners, Thicker Than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins, Spirits of the Deep South, Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of Sinners, and Deleted Scenes.

Logline: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Article updated. Original publish date May 15, 2025.