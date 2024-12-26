Wicked Release Dates & Extras On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Wicked (2024) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital (artwork pending) Amazon | Walmart

Warner Bros. has announced the official release dates for Wicked on disc and digital. The film will first release in digital formats including 4k UHD on Dec. 31, 2024 (Dec. 30, 9:00 PM, Pacific Time). Disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, a Collectible Edition, and a Walmart Exclusive arrive on Feb. 4, 2025.

Each 4k Blu-ray edition includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, HD Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The HD Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Wicked is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Bonus features including a sing-along alternative feature-length version, deleted and extended scenes, Making Wicked, Welcome to Shiz, A Wicked Legacy, The Wonderful Wizard, and feature commentary. (See details below.)

Collectible Edition

Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Giftset with Gold Toned Bookends Order at Amazon

The Limited Edition Giftset of Wicked features gold toned bookends and a Certificate of Authenticity. There are only 2,550 copies of the collectible edition, which comes in a large case to hold the bookends. The discs are housed in a cardboard case that opens to an image from the film, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The Limited Edition Giftset is priced $239.99 on Amazon.

Walmart Exclusive

Wicked (2024) Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Order at Walmart

Wicked will also release at Walmart in an exclusive 4k SteelBook with unique artwork on the cover, back, and inside spread. The Limited Edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Code to redeem a Digital Copy. MSRP: $34.96 Order at Walmart

Blu-ray

Wicked (2024) Blu-ray/Digital (artwork pending) Amazon | Walmart

DVD

Wicked (2024) DVD (artwork pending) Amazon | Walmart

Special Features

SING ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda – Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero – Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss – Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest – The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s Promise – Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell – Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk – Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City- Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City – The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase – Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE

Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Description

WICKED, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, WICKED stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!