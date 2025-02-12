Constantine Starring Keanu Reeves Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos

Constantine (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has remastered the 2005 film Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. The movie arrives in a standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition with slipcover and Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition on Feb. 18, 2025.

This is not an upscale of the original 2k master. Supervised by Director Francis Lawrence, the new 4k remaster was sourced from the original camera negatives by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging team who have also worked on titles such as Dune: Part Two, Wicked, and HBO/Max series The Penguin.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Constantine is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in new immersive mix with Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French.

Constantine on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is list priced $29.98 (standard edition) and $34.99 (SteelBook edition). Update: The 4k SteelBook editions are currently sold out. However, the standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital editions are still available at Amazon.



Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM*

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Feature – Two Decades of Damnation

Feature – Two Decades of Damnation Audio Commentaries

Channeling Constantine

Conjuring Constantine

Holy Relics

Shotgun Shootout

Hellscape

Warrior Wings

Unholy Abduction

Foresight” The Power of Pre-Visualization

A Writer’s Vision

Director’s Confessional

Demon Face

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French subtitles for the main feature

Constantine was directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Keanu Reeves along with Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, and Tilda Swinton. The film earned $231M at the box office on an estimted $70M – $100M budget.

Description: Rediscover the supernatural thriller Constantine on stunning 4K Blu-ray. Keanu Reeves stars as John Constantine, a world-weary occultist battling demons and angels beneath the streets of Los Angeles. As he joins forces with a police detective to solve her twin sister’s mysterious death, Constantine confronts a dangerous realm where the lines between good and evil blur.