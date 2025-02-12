Home4k Blu-rayConstantine Starring Keanu Reeves Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Constantine Starring Keanu Reeves Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Constantine (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has remastered the 2005 film Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. The movie arrives in a standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition with slipcover and Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition on Feb. 18, 2025.

This is not an upscale of the original 2k master. Supervised by Director Francis Lawrence, the new 4k remaster was sourced from the original camera negatives by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging team who have also worked on titles such as Dune: Part Two, Wicked, and HBO/Max series The Penguin.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Constantine is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in new immersive mix with Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French.

Constantine on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is list priced $29.98 (standard edition) and $34.99 (SteelBook edition). Update: The 4k SteelBook editions are currently sold out. However, the standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital editions are still available at Amazon.


Special Features

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM*
  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • NEW Feature – Two Decades of Damnation
  • Audio Commentaries
  • Channeling Constantine
  • Conjuring Constantine
  • Holy Relics
  • Shotgun Shootout
  • Hellscape
  • Warrior Wings
  • Unholy Abduction
  • Foresight” The Power of Pre-Visualization
  • A Writer’s Vision
  • Director’s Confessional
  • Demon Face
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and Parisian French subtitles for the main feature
Constantine (2005) 4k UHD SteelBook
Constantine (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. AmazonWalmart
Constantine (2005) 4k UHD specs
Constantine (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Constantine was directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Keanu Reeves along with Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, and Tilda Swinton. The film earned $231M at the box office on an estimted $70M – $100M budget.

Description: Rediscover the supernatural thriller Constantine on stunning 4K Blu-ray. Keanu Reeves stars as John Constantine, a world-weary occultist battling demons and angels beneath the streets of Los Angeles. As he joins forces with a police detective to solve her twin sister’s mysterious death, Constantine confronts a dangerous realm where the lines between good and evil blur.

Previous article
The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray + New Bonus Material
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Last Voyage of the Demeter Shout Studios front

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Now Available On 4k...

HD Report - 0
Pretty in Pink 4k UHD

‘Pretty in Pink’ Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0
Super Bowl 2025 LIX logo 1000px

Super Bowl 2025 LIX Will Be Available With Dolby Atmos, But...

HD Report - 0