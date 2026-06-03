Speed Racer – The Complete Series Blu-ray 10-Disc Set Buy on Amazon

Speed Racer: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc! The 10-disc set from Shout! Studios arrives on August 25, 2026.

Speed Racer – The Complete Series on Blu-ray is list priced $79.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Speed Racer is a young and upcoming racer who dreams of winning with his family. His car, The Mach 5, contains features that enable him to race around the world. The adventures of Speed in exotic settings around the globe, prove that quick wits and fair play are always sure winners! ​





