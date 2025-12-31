Home4k Blu-rayBen-Hur (1959) 4k Restoration Release Date, Artwork, & New Extras Revealed
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Ben-Hur (1959) 4k Restoration Release Date, Artwork, & New Extras Revealed

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and details for 11x Academy Award winner Ben-Hur (1959) on 4k Blu-ray. The newly restored film will arrive in stores on February 17, 2026, in a standard edition and limited edition SteelBook.

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Features Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

New extras include Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic and The Cinematography of Scale, along with legacy extras such as Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic, Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures, screen tests, and audio commentary.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Ben-Hur is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in a new Dolby Atmos mix as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 3-disc Ben-Hur Limited Edition SteelBook is list priced $34.99 $42.99 on Amazon. The 3-disc standard edition is priced $29.98 on Amazon (Include Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • NEW Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic
  • NEW The Cinematography of Scale
  • Charlton Heston & Ben-Hur: A Personal Journey
  • Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic
  • Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures
  • Screen Tests: George Baker and William Russell
  • Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Cesare Danova
  • Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Yale Wexler
  • Screen Tests: Haya Harareet and Make-Up Test
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historian T. Gene Hatcher with Charlton Heston (2 Parts)
  • Music Only Track Showcasing Mikos Rózsa’s Award-Winning Score (2 Parts)
  • English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: The winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, Ben-Hur stands as one of the greatest Hollywood epics ever filmed. A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious life and peacefully opposes the tyrannical occupation of Judea by Rome. When a boyhood friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), returns to the region as a Roman official, he and Judah become estranged due to Messala’s fanatical loyalty to Rome and ruthless indifference to the fate of Judea. Casting friendship aside, Messala fabricates a charge of treason against Ben-Hur, his sister and mother, all of whom are arrested by Roman soldiers. While the fate of his family remains unknown to him, Judah is condemned to spend the rest of his life enslaved on a Roman warship. However, his fate takes a fortuitous turn when he saves the life of the fleet commander, Quintus Arrius (Jack Hawkins). Freed from slavery, Judah becomes Arrius’ adopted son and a horse trainer. Rather than forgetting his past to become the heir of the Roman aristocrat, Judah sets his sights on finding his family and exacting his revenge on the treacherous Messala, which Judah eventually does in the famous chariot race.

Previous article
The Best 4k Blu-rays In 2025 (Top 10 + Honorable Mentions)
Next article
Is Sinners The Best 4k Home Media Release Of The Year?
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sinners (2025) frame grab 2.5k

Is Sinners The Best 4k Home Media Release Of The Year?

HD Report - 0
best 4k blu-rays 2025

The Best 4k Blu-rays In 2025 (Top 10 + Honorable Mentions)

HD Report - 0
Wicked for Good poster crop

Wicked: For Good Is Now Available Streaming In Digital (Rent/Purchase)

HD Report - 0