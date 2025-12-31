Ben-Hur (1959) 4k Restoration Release Date, Artwork, & New Extras Revealed

Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and details for 11x Academy Award winner Ben-Hur (1959) on 4k Blu-ray. The newly restored film will arrive in stores on February 17, 2026, in a standard edition and limited edition SteelBook.

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Features Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

New extras include Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic and The Cinematography of Scale, along with legacy extras such as Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic, Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures, screen tests, and audio commentary.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Ben-Hur is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in a new Dolby Atmos mix as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 3-disc Ben-Hur Limited Edition SteelBook is list priced $34.99 $42.99 on Amazon. The 3-disc standard edition is priced $29.98 on Amazon (Include Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

NEW Ben-Hur: Anatomy of an Epic

NEW The Cinematography of Scale

The Cinematography of Scale Charlton Heston & Ben-Hur: A Personal Journey

Ben-Hur: The Making of an Epic

Ben-Hur: A Journey Through Pictures

Screen Tests: George Baker and William Russell

Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Cesare Danova

Screen Tests: Leslie Nielsen and Yale Wexler

Screen Tests: Haya Harareet and Make-Up Test

Audio Commentary by Film Historian T. Gene Hatcher with Charlton Heston (2 Parts)

Music Only Track Showcasing Mikos Rózsa’s Award-Winning Score (2 Parts)

English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Description: The winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, Ben-Hur stands as one of the greatest Hollywood epics ever filmed. A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious life and peacefully opposes the tyrannical occupation of Judea by Rome. When a boyhood friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), returns to the region as a Roman official, he and Judah become estranged due to Messala’s fanatical loyalty to Rome and ruthless indifference to the fate of Judea. Casting friendship aside, Messala fabricates a charge of treason against Ben-Hur, his sister and mother, all of whom are arrested by Roman soldiers. While the fate of his family remains unknown to him, Judah is condemned to spend the rest of his life enslaved on a Roman warship. However, his fate takes a fortuitous turn when he saves the life of the fleet commander, Quintus Arrius (Jack Hawkins). Freed from slavery, Judah becomes Arrius’ adopted son and a horse trainer. Rather than forgetting his past to become the heir of the Roman aristocrat, Judah sets his sights on finding his family and exacting his revenge on the treacherous Messala, which Judah eventually does in the famous chariot race.