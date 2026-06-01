Obsession Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release date for Obsession (2026) on disc will be July 14, 2026. The distributor noted a 2-disc combo pack, which includes both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats.

In digital formats, Obsession is expected to pre-date discs by at least a month, estimated for mid-June, 2026.

Pre-orders and artwork are pending.

Description: After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.