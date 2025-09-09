Jurassic World Rebirth Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD Plus A Limited Edition SteelBook

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also feature a Limited Edition SteelBook.

In 4k, Jurassic World Rebirth is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish.

Bonus material includes deleted scenes, feature commentary, featurettes, gag reel, and more (see details below). A code to redeem a Digital Copy of the movie via Movies Anywhere is provided with the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions.

Jurassic World Rebirth (Release Date: Sept. 9, 2025) is priced $37.98 (4k SteelBook), $36.33 (4k Blu-ray) $24.95 (Blu-ray), and $19.95 (DVD) on Amazon.

The film is also available in the Jurassic World 7-Movie Collection with all Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies on either 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or DVD.

Bonus Features*

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, EDITOR JABEZ OLSSEN, AND VISUAL EFFECTS SUPERVISOR DAVID VICKERY

ALTERNATE OPENING

DELETED SCENES

RAPTORS – Featuring Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

MUTADON ATTACK – Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, David Iacono, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: HATCHING A NEW ERA

THE WORLD EVOLVES – Journey into a reimagined Jurassic World with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and the rest of the cast and filmmakers.

OFF THE DEEP END – Dive into the thrilling ocean sequence and learn about the challenges of shooting on open water, the one-of-a-kind gimbal used to toss around the Essex and Mariposa, and the VFX wizardry that brought the Mosasaurus and Spinosaurs to life.

TREKKING THROUGH THAILAND – Follow the cast and crew’s footsteps as they navigate the challenges of shooting in exotic jungles, beaches, and tall grass fields that become home to the Titanosaurs.

REX IN THE RAPIDS – Brace for a T. rex encounter that’s different than anything experienced before with a nail-biting river chase recreated from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel.

DON’T LOOK DOWN – Soar into the Quetzalcoatlus sequence with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Bechir Sylvain as they train for and shoot their cliff rappelling scenes.

MINI-MART MAYHEM – Go inside the heart-stopping third act of Jurassic World Rebirth and witness the process of crafting sets that allow the movie’s mutant dinosaurs to step out of nightmare-inspired designs and stop on an exhilarating rampage.

GAG REEL

MEET DOLORES – Meet the animatronic Aquilops with an extraordinarily lifelike personality.

MUNCHED: BECOMING DINO FOOD – Get a victim’s firsthand view inside the frightening jaws of deadly dinosaurs that munch, chomp, and chew their way into creating unforgettable death sequences.

A DAY AT SKYWALKER SOUND – Actress Audrina Miranda guides a personal tour of Skywalker Sound in California to meet the audio editors, foley artists, and mixers who design the movie’s wide array of sounds.

HUNTING FOR EASTER EGGS – Find out where to look for cleverly hidden Easter eggs that pay homage to everything from the first Jurassic Park film to other Steven Spielberg classics.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR GARETH EDWARDS, PRODUCTION DESIGNER JAMES CLYNE, AND FIRST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR JACK RAVENSCROFT

*Bonus features with participating digital retailers.

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Blu-ray Disc

