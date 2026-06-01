Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4k UHD/BD/Digital Edition Price Drop

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc edition Buy on Amazon

Pre-orders of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated on 4k Blu-ray have dropped 20% on Amazon. The 4-disc edition from Lionsgate is now $39.99 (List: $49.99) and includes unrated presentations of the newly released film on home media.

The disc edition arrives on July 28, 2026 and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and copies of the film, along with extras listed below.

Standard Edition Extras

This landmark release celebrates one of the most anticipated director’s cuts in modern cinema – a single, unbroken film, exactly as Tarantino intended

Presented as the complete Unrated version for the first time, in 4K and Dolby Vision

Includes “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge,” a special Fortnite collaboration using Unreal Engine 5 that extends the world of Kill Bill into an exciting new dimension

A collector’s edition of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) and releasing from Lionsgate Limited. The edition includes the following extras. s

Collector’s Edition Extras