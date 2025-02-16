Robert Eggers’ 4x Oscar Nominated Nosferatu Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD 

Nosferatu (2024) 4k Blu-ray w/Extended Edition Amazon | Walmart

Robert Eggers’ 4x Oscar nominated horror film Nosferatu (2024) is releasing Feb. 18, 2025 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Each disc edition (including the DVD!) presents the film in both the Theatrical and Extended Cuts.

The Universal/SDS release also includes deleted scenes, the featurette “NOSFERATU: A Modern Masterpiece,” feature commentary with writer/director Robert Eggers, and more (see below).

In 4k, Nosferatu is presented in 2160p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray edition presents the film in 1080p also with Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Nosferatu is priced $17.95 (DVD), $22.95 (Blu-ray, and $27.95 (4k Blu-ray) and is available to order from Amazon US, Walmart, and Amazon UK. The 4k SteelBook edition is currently SOLD OUT in the US but available to pre-order from Amazon UK.

Nosferatu (2024) first arrived in digital formats including 4k UHD with HDR on January 21, 2025, (Buy/Rent on Prime Video).

Special Features

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of NOSFERATU with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård’s bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to NOSFERATU’s incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok’s otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character’s story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

Nosferatu (2024) Blu-ray w/Extended Edition Amazon | Walmart

Nosferatu (2024) DVD w/Extended Edition Amazon | Walmart

Nosferatu (2024) 4k Blu-ray Extended Edition SteelBook Amazon