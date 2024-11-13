New Details On Se7en 4k Blu-ray Editions & Pre-Order Listings

Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

New details have been released from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment about the 4k release of David Fincher’s Se7en (1995). The new 4k restoration was supervised by Fincher and arrives on Ultra HD Blu-ray in standard and SteelBook editions on Jan. 7, 2025.

Both editions, celebrating the film’s 30th Anniversary, include a Digital Code to redeem by March 31, 2027.

On 4k Blu-ray, Se7en is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dymamic Range (which is somewhat unfortunate, as we had hopes for Dolby Vision, but at least it’s HDR). The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 which appears to be a downgrade from previous Blu-rays that offered DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Dolby Atmos would have been a great spec to have on this 4k release, but then again just adding some height elements to get a subpar Atmos mix isn’t ideal either. It’s the downgrade from 7.1 that’s more concerning. We’ll do some digging to see what work was done on the 5.1 mix.

Bonus materials are not new, but rather legacy content on previous Blu-rays including audio commentaries, additional and extended scenes, alternate endings, a more. The Limited Edition SteelBook, however, offers a “folded package” design that has photographs from the film on both the exterior and interior.

Pre-orders and prices for Se7en will be available soon as the standard 4k Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions are already listed on Amazon.

Special Features

It’s been almost a year since we reported on Limited and Collector’s Editions of Se7en arriving on 4k Blu-ray (including the much-anticipated “What’s in the Box?” edition loaded with movie memorabila). But, even though pre-orders were taken and it was hopeful those would arrive earlier in 2024, the physical media editions never came to fruition.

Four audio commentaries featuring David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and other collaborators on the film

Additional and extended scenes

Alternate endings

AND MORE…

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

