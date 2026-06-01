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Covert Affairs: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

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Covert Affairs: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Covert Affairs: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

Covert Affairs: The Complete Series is releasing June 2, 2026 on Blu-ray Disc from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The multi-disc set includes all episodes from five seasons that aired from 2010-2014 on USA Network.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reels
  • Commentaries
  • Set Tour
  • Optional English subtitlees for each episode
  • plus more…

Covert Affairs: The Complete Series is list priced $69.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Annie Walker, a brilliant CIA operative and linguist with girl-next-door charm, the instincts of a born spy, and a hunger for adventure, is plucked straight from training at the Farm and assigned to the Agency’s Domestic Protection Division, tackling high-stakes cases at home and around the globe. Guided by Auggie Anderson, a skilled, blind operative who becomes her mentor and closest ally, Annie navigates dangerous missions while keeping her covert life hidden from family and friends.


Covert Affairs: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Covert Affairs: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon
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