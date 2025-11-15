The Sound of Music Resonates In 4k: Review 

The Sound of Music (1965) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

The Sound of Music (1965) is just one of those movies that was destined for a 4k restoration. The film has been released numerous times on disc and digital, but never on the highest quality physical media format available today. That is, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film also premiered in Digital 4k simultaneously with the 4k Blu-ray Disc, and both formats offer Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (on supporting digital platforms).

The release of the classic musical in 4k marks the film’s 60th anniversary since premiering in theaters in 1965, when the movie became the highest grossing of the year. The Sound of Music went on to surpass Gone with the Wind (1939) in box office revenue, and continued to hold that title for five years.

The Sound of Music won five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director (Robert Wise), and is listed in the American Film Institute’s ranking of Greatest American Films of All Time, and fourth-greatest musical. It was also selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

So how does the 4k presentation look? “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” The opening mountain scene of The Sound of Music provides a nice introduction to the new video quality as there is an opportunity to showcase improved contrast ratio, further realized through HDR10 specifications that expand the bit depth.

The harsh shadows baked into the film from the natural light in Bavaria could have been jammed up as in previous home media formats. But they are not. The bright and cloudy skies also captured on location could have been blown out, but they are fine (although the skies would probably trigger “zebra” stripes that indicate over exposure on digital cameras).

The color grading is lovely in the new presentation of The Sound of Music. The costumes stand out against the backdrops and fabric textures render nicely in sharp 4k. The wood puppets during the song “The Lonely Goatherd” reveal the qualities of the period materials. The golden dance room at the von Trapp house looks almost realistic on screen, adorned with gold trim and ornate wood details.

Colors are vibrant, especially evident in Georg’s blue eyes and in the fruits at the street market the kids visit in their newly-sewn clothes made from window drapes. Sure, there are some scenes when you might ask why it’s so dark. But that’s just inherent to the way it was shot and the quality of film at the time.

Thank goodness the new presentation retains the film’s celluloid qualities (unlike James Cameron’s True Lies that went through a bath of overprocessing). Film quality is noticeable in the black values which remain thick, especially noticeable in the scenes like the outdoor dancing scene at night when Maria convinces Georg to dance.

By the way, the cinematography by Ted McCord (nominated for an Oscar) was widely praised for the time, utilizing the expansive Todd-AO 70mm format.

The audio portion of The Sound of Music boasts Dolby Atmos immersive sound. But the new mix doesn’t resort to hokey tricks just to activate discreet channels that the original filmmakers would not even have dreamed of. However, music fills the audio stage and resonates like never before. The immersive qualities of the music scores and vocals take you into the imagery and emotions, delivering a memorable (and singable) musical experience.

Bonus Features*

The 3-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray with the restored presentation, and an extra HD Blu-ray Disc with bonus features. Those include “The Sound of a City Documentary” Julie Andrews returns to Salzburg, “A City of Song” – Filming Locations in Salzburb, Austria, Musical Stages, Vintage Programs, Screen Tests, Interviews, & More

Disc 1: 4K UHD The Sound of Music + Bonus Features – Sing-Along Version • Commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood & Johannes von Trapp • Commentary by Robert Wise

Disc 2: Blu-ray The Sound of Music + Bonus Features – Sing-Along Version • Commentary by Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr, Dee Dee Wood & Johannes von Trapp • Commentary by Robert Wise

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Features Bonus Disc –

The Sound of a City Documentary – Julie Andrews returns to Salzburg, Austria

A City of Song – Filming locations in Salzburg, Austria

Musical Stages – The songs, the show & the family

Vintage Programs – The Sound of Music, Rodgers and Hammerstein, location interviews, and audio interviews

Rare Treasures – Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall: The Pratt Family Singers, The Julie Andrews Hour: Julie Andrews and Maria Von Trapp, Screen Tests, 40th Anniversary DVD Introduction by Julie Andrews, and galleries

Publicity – Fox Movietone News – Academy Awards,®, trailers and teasers, TV spots, and radio spots

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

