The Best 4k Blu-rays (So Far) in 2023

Every year at the halfway mark we like to touch base with our readers and home theater enthusiasts to determine the best 4k Blu-ray discs. It might not be too long before we start including streaming titles in the mix, but for now, 4k discs still offer the highest quality possible in home media (unless, of course, you’ve got a premium digital system like Kaleidescape).

How close is streaming to disc media? While the best streaming bitrates max out around 24 Mbps – 25 Mbps, 4k Blu-ray Discs usually double those bitrates, and often triple the quality when playing in the 60 Mbps – 70 Mbps range. 4k Blu-rays can also peak in the 90 Mbps range and have even hit over 100 Mbps with certain titles.

A couple of observations on our list with some help from Twitter polls. All Quiet on the Western Front had the highest percentage of votes among all the titles and has already been moved into our list of the best 4k Blu-rays of all time. Star Trek: First Contact was overwhelmingly the most voted-on TNG film (we thought ‘Generations’ would be). And, another surprise was that Avatar: The Way of Water crushed the original Avatar film in votes, even after years of waiting for Director James Cameron to release the prequel in higher resolution. But, it’s not surprising given the native 4k master used for ‘The Way of Water’ is noticeably better than the upscaled 2k video in Avatar.

Without further delay, here are the best 4k Blu-rays of 2023 so far, taking into consideration titles released from January through June. The movies are presented in no particular order. Be sure to see a summary of the Twitter poll results below and see our complete list of 4k Blu-ray Discs.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

It’s hard to say any 4k presentation is better than the Netflix Original Film All Quiet on the Western Front. The video and color grading are exquisite, the sharpness of the 2160p resolution is unbeatable on 4k Blu-ray, and the Dolby Atmos surround sound immerses you in this incredible story that takes place during WWI. What’s more, the bonus features and 24-page booklet make it a win/win for physical media.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

There is no doubt Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the best 4k Blu-rays to show off your home theater system. The colors, detail, and richness of the scenery may have you pausing scenes just to take it all in. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos, provides an excellent immersive experience enhanced with some low-frequency range moments that hit your subwoofers with an intensity not found on all surround sound mixes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever excels in its video presentation where the colors are vibrant and deeply layered. The imagery is razor-sharp, and contrast ratio is impressive in many of the scenes. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack gets a 5/5 score for its immersive experience that pushes 7.1 channels and overhead effects as well as any contemporary film.

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

As the first franchise film to feature the Borg, Star Trek: First Contact succeeds in presenting the haunting species in 4k resolution with excellent color rendering via Dolby Vision HDR. The Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio delivers a punch where it needs to, but is otherwise clean in its dialogue and effects delivery. The film is available as a single 4k Blu-ray title or within the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection with ‘Generations,’ ‘Insurrection,’ and ‘Nemesis.’

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory’s restoration of MGM’s The Magnificent Seven (1960) was derived from a previous 4k scan of the negatives, offering a new color grade with Dolby Vision that stands out from previous BDs. What’s more evident though is the improvement in sharpness overall, and consistent grain structure. Audio is provided in mono DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0.

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987)

Superman 5-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Another 4k release to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios, the Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) delivers the coveted films starring Christopher Reeve in 4k resolution for the first time with the exception of Superman: The Movie (1978) that was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2018. What makes this collection special is the inclusion of Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, the version released in 2006 as envisioned by the film’s original director who was replaced by Richard Lester.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is not only a lot of fun in terms of action films, it’s also a great-looking presentation on 4k Blu-ray. The film boasts some good color depth that’s enhanced with Dolby Vision/HDR10. There is no degradation in the video that we could find, and the sharpness is impressive even in closeups. The sound track offers some quality immersive moments in Dolby Atmos, with a wide range of frequencies offering a quality audio experience.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4k Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish released in a Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures that offers a really impressive 4k HDR10 presentation of this sequel from the 2011 film. Colors render beautifully in HDR10. But what’s most noteworthy is the quality Dolby Atmos soundtrack that’s both fun and engaging. In our Twitter poll, the movie received 40% of the votes received.

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Generations (1994) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The first film in the Star Trek: The Next Generation film series, ‘Generations’ played at high bitrates with a low average of around 40 Mbps to 50 Mbps and higher averages between 50 Mbps to 60 Mbps depending on the scene. Colors are what stand out most when you watch this upgraded version of the film, which are rich and vibrant with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack in Dolby TrueHD 7.1 allow plenty of spatial audio for an immersive experience. Read Review.

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 4k Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

Among the titles celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios this year is Cool Hand Luke (1967) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. The movie is ageless for fans of the genre and of Paul Newman. While this 60s film doesn’t provide all the visual explosiveness of lets say, Black Panther: Wakanda, it’s a considerable upgrade to the 1080p Blu-ray in terms of sharpness and the use of HDR10 to bring out details in shadows and control previously blown out bright areas. In our Twitter polls, the 4k Blu-ray edition of Cool Hand beat out Rebel Without a Cause and Serpico.

Twitter Poll Results (2023)

January, 2023

Black Adam (2022) 32.6%

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 32.6%

The Italian Job (1969) 23.3%

Wrath of Man (2021) 11.6%

February, 2023 (2 polls)

Black Panther: Wakanda 45.3%

Strange World 0%

Three Colors Trilogy 11.3%

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 43.4%

Rocky 12.5%

Puss in Boots Last Wish 40%

Texas Chain Saw Massacre 12.5%

Training Day 35%

March, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front 53.3%

Babylon 20%

Dragonslayer 23.3%

Plane 3.3%

April, 2023 (2 polls)

Star Trek: Generations 16.7%

Star Trek: First Contact 79.2%

Star Trek: Insurrection 0%

Star Trek: Nemesis 4.2%

Cool Hand Luke 42.9%

Rebel Without a Cause 17.9%

Serpico 32.1%

The Seventh Seal 7.1%

May, 2023 (2 polls)

Ant-Man/Wasp Quantumania 24.4%

Creed III 15.4%

D&D: Honor Among Thieves 52.6%

Shazam: Fury of the Gods 7.7%

Deep Impact (1998) 28.6%

Rain Man (1988) 12.9%

Superman 5-Film Collection 38.6%

Thelma & Louise (1991) 20%

June, 2023

Avatar (2009) 4.2%

Avatar: The Way of Water 33.3%

John Wick: Chapter 4 55.2%

Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.3%

