Home4k Blu-rayRebel Without a Cause (1955) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray with HDR &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) Releasing On 4k Blu-ray with HDR & Dolby Atmos

By HD Report
0
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 4k Blu-ray combo Warner Bros 100 edition
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 4k Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

Classic American drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955) directed by Nicholas Ray and starring James Dean and Natalie Wood has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film arrives in 4k for the first time on April 18, 2023.

The 2-disc edition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. this year includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere

On 4k Blu-ray, Rebel Without a Cause is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in a new Dolby Atmos mix as well as DTS HD Master Audio.

Extras include audio commentary on the 4k Blu-ray and documentaries, additional scenes (without sound) theatrical trailer, and more.

Rebel Without a Cause on 4k Blu-ray (4/18/23) is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Rebel Without a Cause 4k Blu-ray reverse
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 4k Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon
Previous articleGet a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $29.99 (List: $49.99)
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved