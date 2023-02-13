Paul Newman Classic ‘Cool Hand Luke’ (1967) Will Release On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy

Paul Newman classic Cool Hand Luke (1967) has been upgraded in 4k resolution for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 4, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Cool Hand Luke (1967) is part of the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary which includes four, 25-disc volumes and a list of films on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cool Hand Luke (1967) is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio, as well as English, French, and Spanish Dolby Digital Mono.

Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian, Italian SDH, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Special features on the 4k Blu-ray include commentary by historian/Newman biographer Eric Lax. On the 1080p Blu-ray you’ll find the documentary A Natural-Born World-Shaker: Making Cool Hand Luke and the original theatrical trailer.

The Cool Hand Luke (1967) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition is priced $25.99. Order on Amazon

In addition to the standard edition, Best Buy will release a Limited Edition SteelBook version of Cool Hand Luke priced $33.99. The upgraded film is also available in the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Vol. 1 “Award Winners” collection on Blu-ray.

