Home4k Blu-rayFuriosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray angle
Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated July 24, 2024] Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is releasing as a single title on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD, but will also be available in the Limited Edition Mad Max 5-Film Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Sept. 24, 2024.

The collection includes all five current franchise films: Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) all in 4k resolution on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as a code to redeem digital copies.

In addition, the Collector’s Edition includes special features from the five films along with the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition features an introduction by director George Miller.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Mad Max films are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) which offers DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono.

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection (Limited Edition) is priced $131.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b
Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date ay 24, 2024.

Previous article
The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & a Limited Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Strangers- Chapter 1 Blu-ray

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray july 23 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, July 23

HD Report - 0
Twisters-4k-Steelbook-Walmart-Exclusive-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-

Twisters is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, &...

HD Report - 0