The Truman Show celebrates 25 years with 4k, HDR, & Atmos upgrade

The Truman Show 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition

Paramount Pictures is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Truman Show (1998) starring Jim Carey with a 4k Blu-ray edition of the movie releasing on July 4, 2023. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k disc, 1080p disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Truman Show is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The Truman Show 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $19.99 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.