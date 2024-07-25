The Bikeriders release dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Bikeriders (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

[Updated July 25, 2024) The Bikeriders (2024) starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy premiered in theaters on June 21st, 2024 and is releasing soon in home media formats on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (where available) for rent or purchase on July 9th, 2024.

The Bikeriders will then be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13, 2024.

The Blu-ray editions from Universal Pictures via SDS each include a Digital Copy of the film. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray includes a second copy on HD Blu-ray along with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Bonus features include Johnny, Benny & Kathy, The Era of The Bikeriders, commentary with writer/director Jeff Nichols, and more.

The Bikeriders is list priced $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k Blu-ray, and $29.98 (DVD). The digital version of The Bikeriders is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (Rent). See prices on Amazon

Summary: After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

