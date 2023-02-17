Serpico (1973) celebrates 50 years with its first release on 4k Blu-ray

Serpico (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Sidney Lumet’s classic police drama Serpico (1973) will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a newly remastered presentation on 4k Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies arrives in stores on April 18, 2023.

The UHD BD presentation in 2160p resolution features Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) color. Audio is provided in 5.1 surround sound as well as Lossless 2.0 Audio. Subtitles are offered in English.

New audio commentary from film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson are included on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions. Other legacy bonus material is available on the 1080p Blu-ray only.

Serpico (1973) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray is list priced $39.95 on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

• Brand New HDR Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• SIDNEY LUMET: CINEASTE NEW YORK – Featurette (28:47)

• LOOKING FOR AL PACINO – Featurette (29:22)

• SERPICO: REAL TO REEL – Featurette (9:58)

• INSIDE SERPICO – Featurette (12:55)

• SERPICO: FAVORITE MOMENTS – Featurette (2:39)

• PHOTO GALLERY with Commentary by Director Sidney Lumet (4:24)

• Theatrical Trailer

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Serpico is based on the true story of a New York policeman who discovers that honesty is not expected to be part of his job. He endures scorn and mistreatment from his fellow cops while attempting to perform his duties with integrity. The character of Frank Serpico, combining the best elements of the Establishment and counterculture, is a tour-de-force role for Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface). The film is a breathtaking suspense story and a fascinating character study as well as a memorable statement about government’s inherent flaws. Rendered with unflinching realism by director Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men, Dog Day Afternoon), Serpico earned 1973 Oscar nominations for its screenplay by Waldo Salt (Midnight Cowboy) and Norman Wexler (Saturday Night Fever) from the acclaimed biography by Peter Maas (The Valachi Papers), and for Best Actor, cementing Pacino as one of the cinema’s most versatile and iconic talents. Featuring Cornelia Sharpe (Busting, The Reincarnation of Peter Proud) as Leslie, Serpico’s girlfriend.