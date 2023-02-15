Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4k Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Want to know when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available to watch at home on disc and digital? Here are the release dates, bonus features, details, and how to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released as an early digital premiere on January 6th, available to either rent ($24.99) or purchase ($29.99) from digital retailers. These prices will likely drop when the disc formats follow on February 28, 2022. The movie is offered at best in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits stores on Feb. 28, 2023 in Collector’s Editions from SDS. The HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy while the 4k Blu-ray includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. The DVD is also called a Collector’s Edition but only includes the single disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is presented in 4k Ultra HD at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (not Dolby Vision) HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos on both Blu-ray formats. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

DreamWork’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is one of the most popular films right now for PG audiences and adults alike. The sequel to Puss in Boots (2011) stars Antonio Banderas as the lead character and Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is priced $29.96 (List: $34.98), the Blu-ray $24.96, and DVD $19.96 on Amazon.

Target has an exclusive edition of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with a 40-page gallery photo book priced $26.99. Walmart’s exclusive Blu-ray edition of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish comes with Puss in Boots and Perroe squeeze toys and is priced $29.96.