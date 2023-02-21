Star Trek: The Next Generation Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray With Upgraded Blu-ray & Digital Copies

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (MSRP $90.99) Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: The Next Generation movies have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and will release on April 4, 2023. The four movies will also be available in a boxed set titled Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection.

The TNG motion pictures include Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

Each movie will be available in a 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Bonus features include text commentary on the 4k discs (TBD) and legacy content on the 1080p Blu-ray Discs.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Star Trek TNG films are presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Generations (1994) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon