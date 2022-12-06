Home4k Blu-rayJohn Sturges' The Magnificent Seven (1960) remastered for release on 4k Ultra...
John Sturges’ The Magnificent Seven (1960) remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By HD Report
0
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4k Blu-ray
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4k Blu-ray

Classic John Sturges film The Magnificent Seven (1960) has been restored and remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives on Feb. 21, 2023 and includes a 4k disc and 1080p Blu-ray disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range format. The English audio is provided in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy is priced $36.98 on Amazon.

The Magnificent Seven was Oscar-nominated for Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Elmer Bernstein) and was the winner of the National Film Preservation Board in 2013. The movie stars Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, and Robert Vaughn.

