Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 4k/Blu-ray Release Date, Editions & Special Features

We’ve got the release date, details, and final package art for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD. The film released in digital formats on May 2 and will arrive in stores in packaged media on May 30, 2023.

On disc, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions with Digital Copy. The film is also available in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition with 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

Special features include From Dice to Dragons, Rogue’s Gallery, Fantastic Foes, The Bestiary, Forging the Forgotten Realms, Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls, Gag Reel, and Deleted and Extended Scenes. (See details below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos. English, English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles are offered for the main feature.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Description: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Pricing & Orders

4k Blu-ray/Digital $29.96 (List: $37.99)

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $39.99

Blu-ray/Digital $24.99 (List: $31.99)

DVD $25.99

Digital $19.99

*Prices at time of publication

Special Features