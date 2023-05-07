Home4k Blu-rayDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 4k/Blu-ray Release Date, Editions & Special...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 4k/Blu-ray Release Date, Editions & Special Features

We’ve got the release date, details, and final package art for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD. The film released in digital formats on May 2 and will arrive in stores in packaged media on May 30, 2023.

On disc, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions with Digital Copy. The film is also available in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition with 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

Special features include From Dice to Dragons, Rogue’s Gallery, Fantastic Foes, The Bestiary, Forging the Forgotten Realms, Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls, Gag Reel, and Deleted and Extended Scenes. (See details below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos. English, English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles are offered for the main feature.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Description: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Pricing & Orders

  • 4k Blu-ray/Digital $29.96 (List: $37.99) Amazon
  • 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $39.99 Amazon
  • Blu-ray/Digital $24.99 (List: $31.99) Amazon
  • DVD $25.99 Amazon
  • Digital $19.99 Amazon

*Prices at time of publication

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Blu-ray
Special Features

  • From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore— Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.
  • Rogues’ Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons— Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.
  • Fantastic Foes— Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains.
  • The Bestiary— Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts.
  • Forging the Forgotten Realms— Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in faraway lands!
  • Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls— Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.
  • Gag Reel— Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes— Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!

