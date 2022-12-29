The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2022￼￼

2022 was a huge year for Ultra HD Blu-ray. That’s not only because of the high quality of some of the titles but because there were over 400 US releases to choose from (including retailer and limited editions). That’s a large increase over previous years that averaged about 250 new titles. The increase is in some part due to additional publishers such as Arrow, Criterion, and Shout! Factory contributing titles, along with a steady flow of 4k discs from Paramount, Lionsgate, and SDS partners.

But if you could choose only ten 4k Blu-rays from 2022 which ones would you pick? This year we’re excited to have Paul from Twin Flicks along with DJ from The Brightside Home Theater join Jeff to help narrow the list down after reviewing hundreds of potentials throughout the year. Without further ado, here are the best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2022. And, yes, they are in ascending order!

#10 House of the Dragon – Season One

House of the Dragon: Season One 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Order on Amazon

This expensive Game of Thrones production from HBO is presented in excellent video and audio quality on 4k Blu-ray. The streaming quality from HBO Max is already good in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but on disc there is a huge gain in bitrates that’s hard to ignore. I noticed a peak of 107.9Mbps that may be the highest I’ve ever seen from a disc. Although averaging in the 50-70Mbps range, compared to around 20Mbps from HBO Max the disc offers a huge improvement. Audio, although dialogue driven, excels in the delivery of dragon sounds, battle sound effects, and ambient. Read a review of House of the Dragon on 4k Blu-ray.

9. Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow: Live. Die. Repeat 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

I feel like I’ve seen this movie a thousand times (well, if you’ve seen the movie you might feel that way too), but when it released on 4k Blu-ray this year it was like watching (more like hearing) it for the first time. What I mean by this is the home audio experience is reason enough to buy the Dolby Atmos-enabled 4k disc, providing unrivaled surround sound and low-frequency effects during the many battle scenes with Tom Cruise’s character Major William Cage. The visuals in Edge of Tomorrow are also great, but audio is the reason to buy this disc.

8. Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979)

Star Trek – The Motion Picture – The Directors Edition 4K Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

The Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture was previously only available in standard-def, so this 4k presentation was one the titles I was most looking forward to this year. With an upgraded soundtrack in Dolby Atmos (from the theatrical cut in TrueHD 7.1), restored video and enhanced visual effects all done in 4k, the Director’s Cut is a must-own for Trekkies and home theater buffs alike. Plus, it’s got a great selection of previously released and new bonus material. Read the full review.

7. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather (1972) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One of the greatest movies of all time was restored beautifully for release on 4k Blu-ray! The level of detail in the imagery is vastly improved (lots of details in shadow areas have been revealed), and the rich color palette is impressive on Dolby Vision/HDR10 TVs, a testament to the 1000+ hours spent color correcting the film. The Godfather (1972) was released in The Godfather Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray in March, and all movies released in single SteelBook editions later in October. The Godfather II should also be on this list but we wanted to leave room for other titles.

6. The Northman (2022)

The Northman (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A slow-paced historical action film with rewards for those who wait, Robert Eggers’ The Northman is an audio and visual treat on 4k Blu-ray. The earthy palette is subtle in color saturation but reveals depth that can only be achieved with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Details in the shadows and highlights (often a challenge in snowy environments) are clean and sharp thanks to HDR and 4k resolution expanding the contrast. As far as audio, the Atmos soundtrack is reason enough to add this disc to your library. Arrows fly by your head and subwoofers roar under the intense and bloody battle scenes. If you haven’t upgraded to 4k yet, the good news is the Dolby Atmos audio is also available on 1080p Blu-ray.

5. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Order on Amazon

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) was originally released in 4k with the Columbia Classics Ultra HD Collection Vol. 1, but I think it’s worth ranking as a single 4k title this year. The film, often hailed as one of the best, if not the best, movies of all time, was exceptionally restored and remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. It’s incredible that a 60-year-old film can look so good on state-of-the-art displays, and sound so great on surround-sound systems. Read the full review.

4. Dune (2021)

Dune (2021) 4k Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

Dune is a 2021 movie that was released in theaters as well as simultaneously on HBO Max while the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, but it wasn’t available to purchase on 4k Blu-ray until the first week of January 2022. Well worth the wait, the 4k Blu-ray delivers high bitrates in the 50-60Mbps range with peaks up to 90Mbps. The color grading and sharpness is excellent in the earth-toned tale based on the books by Frank Herbert. And, the reference-quality Dolby Atmos sound (with music compositions from Hans Zimmer) is a reason to upgrade your sound system.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with No Time To Die, contributed to the rescue of the movie theater industry with over $2.5 billion in worldwide box office revenue at the end of 2021. It’s a family film that has something for everyone, but even more relevant for fans of the MCU. The movie finally released in disc formats in April, 2022, and is one of the best 4k Blu-ray releases of the year. The reference-quality video is hard to beat, with spectacular colors and sharpness. And, the Dolby Atmos/TrueHD audio experience is one of the most immersive of the year.

2. The Batman (2022)

The Batman (2022) 4k Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

My favorite movie of 2022 is also among the best 4k Blu-ray releases of the year. After an excellent run in theaters, The Batman was initially released for home viewing on HBO Max (much to the chagrin of video nerds like me) and it would be several weeks before the 4k Blu-ray arrived. But the 4k disc did not disappoint, and excelled in presenting some really dark imagery that sort of fell apart at lower bitrates. The Batman on 4k Blu-ray is a library title with a ton of shelf life, given its rich, artistic imagery and audio, storytelling, and home theater experience.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

You probably could have guessed this one, right? Last summer’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick offers reference-quality audio, video, and an engaging story that puts it at the top of the list of best home media releases of the year. The movie is on the Oscars shortlist for Visual Effects and Sound for a reason. And, luckily those excellent qualities are recognized on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. Top Gun: Maverick on 4k Blu-ray plays at around 60 and 72Mbps with peaks up to 90Mbps. These are bitrates and quality unmatched by streaming formats, offering only the best in home theater experiences. And the Dolby Atmos audio, well, you just have to hear it on an Atmos sound system to fully enjoy its immersive qualities.

Honorable Mentions

Paul: The Lost Boys (1986)

DJ: Ambulance (2022)

Jeff: The Godfather II (1974)

Guest Contributors

Paul Gilmore is a 2-time award-winning short filmmaker and host of Twin Flicks on YouTube where he shares his passion for film and physical media with a focus on comparisons of 4k Blu-ray to 1080p Blu-ray titles.

DJ is the founder of Bright Side Home Theater where you can find reviews of home theater equipment, setups, and entertainment media. The podcast, part of the Nerdy Legion Podcast Network, can be found on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms.

