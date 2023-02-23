Superman 5-Film Collection Upgrades Classic Films To 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) 4k SteelBook Library Collection Buy on Amazon

The four Superman films starring Christopher Reeve have been upgraded to 4k and packaged in a 5-Film Collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital copies for release on April 18, 2023.

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) includes Superman The Movie (the only title previously released on 4k Blu-ray), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).

On 4k Blu-ray and in 4k Digital the movies are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio with the 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital is provided in Dolby Atmos /TrueHD 7.1. The 1080p Blu-rays offer DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Each movie is packaged in its own SteelBook case (including Superman II and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) with artwork printed on the outside and inside. The collection includes a Certificate of Authenticity, Photo Book, Superman ’78 #1 Collectible Comic Book, 3D Lenticular, and special features.

Runtimes of each movie are as follows: Superman The Movie (143 Mins.), Superman II (127 Mins.), Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (116 Mins.), Superman III (125 Mins.), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 Mins.)

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive Edition has a list price of $129.98.

The 4k upgrades of Superman films celebrate Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary this year in which the studio is releasing four 25-film collections, a 100-film collection, and many single titles to 4k Blu-ray for the first time (see a list of Warner Bros. 100 releases).

