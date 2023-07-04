Netflix Is Now Streaming All 9 Seasons Of The Flash

Netflix is now streaming all nine seasons of The Flash that aired on The CW network from October 7, 2014, to May 24, 2023. The series consists of 184 episodes with 41 to 45-minute runtimes.

The Flash is available to watch in HD (1080p) which is slightly better than the 1080i (interlaced) video broadcast on the network on cable and satellite TV. Audio is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1.

The television series is based on the characters developed by DC Comics and stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen aka. The Flash.

Jump over to Netflix to watch episodes of The Flash.