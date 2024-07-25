Home4k Blu-rayAlfred Hitchcock's 'To Catch a Thief' gets a 4k upgrade
Alfred Hitchcock's 'To Catch a Thief' gets a 4k upgrade

To Catch a Thief Paramount Presents 4k UHD
Paramount Presents is releasing a 4k upgrade of the classic Alfred Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief (1955) on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc Limited Edition with Digital Copy and mini fold-out poster arrives on October 15, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in widescreen at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (to be confirmed). The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

The packaging for the 4k edition of To Catch a Thief is a bit confusing because it has the same Paramount Presents No. 3 spine label and same cover art as the HD Blu-ray released in 2020. To distinguish, look for the Vista Vision logo on the 4k edition and lighter spine color. Of course, the disc itself has the 4k Ultra HD logo. (See the Blu-ray edition below to compare.)

Paramount Presents: To Catch a Thief (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition has a list price of $39.99. Buy on Amazon

See other titles in the Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Limited Editions.

To Catch a Thief Paramount Presents 4k UHD open
For the first time in 4K Ultra-HD, Alfred Hitchcock’s essential TO CATCH A THIEF comes to Paramount Presents with expanded special features and incredible HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Cary Grant plays John Robie, a reformed jewel thief once known as “The Cat.” When he is suspected of new gem thefts in the luxury hotels of the French Riviera, Robie sees a plot to clear himself after meeting pampered heiress Frances (Grace Kelly). Romantic sparks fly as the suspense builds in this essential VistaVision classic, which nabbed an Oscar for Best Cinematography.

To Catch a Thief Paramount Presents BD
