The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays In 2024 Ranked

We’ve spent the year reviewing hundreds of 4k Blu-rays and have come up with this final list of the Top 10 suggested titles for your home theater library. Keep in mind, there were many more fantastic 4k disc releases in 2024, but we base these selections on several criteria including movie quality, video quality, audio quality, and bonus features/packaging.

We’ve separated these titles similar to our 2023 ranking of the Top 10 4k Blu-rays, that is by categories including “Best New Film,” “Best Remaster,” “Best Series,” “Best Animated,” “Best Classic,” and “Best Box Set.”

Best New Film

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital

There are just no other titles that compare to Dune: Part Two on 4k Blu-ray, earning its position as the most-suggested 4k title of the year. The sequel from Director Denis Villeneuve earns perfect 5/5 scores in all categories: movie, audio, video, and bonus features. The earthy palette is loaded with texture and the color depth excels in Dolby Vision HDR on supporting screens, with sharpness that holds up on 100-inch plus screens. But the high image quality was expected after the presentation of Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray. What really impressed was the quality of the Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The wide dynamic range of frequencies from low to high fill the sound space like no other movie, not even its prequel. Dune: Part Two is reference quality all the way, and an achievement in sound that showcases the genius of Hans Zimmer. Highly Recommended Read Review

Godzilla Minus One (2023) Runner-Up

Godzilla Minus One (2023) 4k Blu-ray

There were so many other new 4k releases that could have come second to Dune: Part Two such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, or Twisters. But, we had to give it to Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One. The movie really stands out in all categories and has a striking visual presentation (also available in black and white). The Dolby Atmos soundtrack delivers a subtle yet powerful dynamic distribution of effects that don’t impede upon the crisp dialogue that is front and center.

Best Remastered/Restored

The Abyss (1989)

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

James Cameron’s The Abyss never made it to HD Blu-ray, making the 4k release a must-own for your home theater. The Abyss on 4k Blu-ray looks phenomenal, with sharpness never before available for this classic sci-fi. The color depth is improved with Dolby Vision and color grading vastly improved from the 8-bit/SDR color that seemed decent a long time ago, but now pales by comparison. The sound also went through a huge upgrade with remix in Atmos that accentuates the story and adds immersive audio qualities in home presentations. Read Review

No Country for Old Men (2007) Runner-Up

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray

The Coen Bros.’ No Country for Old Men 4k digital master was supervised by Director of Photography Roger Deakins with stunning results. Derived from a digital intermediate of the original 35mm negatives, the color depth and detail is such a huge improvement from previous Blu-ray presentations. As far as audio, there is no “upgrade“ to the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix found in previous Blu-ray discs, but given the superb quality this soundtrack didn’t really any remix.

Best Series

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season SteelBook

HBO’s House of the Dragon: Season Two delivers an impressive presentation on 4K Blu-ray, which is no surprise given the quality of Season One. The 4K video and HDR10/Dolby Vision imagery delivers a gorgeous cinematic quality on home theater screens, with details in the shadow and bright areas that show off the capabilities of 10-bit video at home. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack is most powerful during the battle scenes, when low frequencies underscore a barrage of effects that immerse the viewer. Dialogue is sharp and direct, enhancing the captivating script based off the novels by George R.R. Martin.

Andor: The Complete First Season

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook

Andor: The Complete First Season is one of our favorites of the Disney+ Original Series from the Star Wars franchise. The series was mastered in native digital 4k, so as you would expect the 4k Blu-rays translate what was originally meant for streaming, but with a higher bitrate. The color in HDR10 is beautiful off the disc, with wide contrast and lossless detail in the highlight and shadow areas. Gradients, which often break apart in streaming, are seamless. The Atmos audio packs a punch when the moment calls for it. Surround sound, used sparingly, enables height, rear, and side speakers effectively.

Best Animated

The Wild Robot (2024)

The Wild Robot (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot is absolutely gorgeous on 4k Blu-ray, just as it was on the big screen. The Dolby Vision/HDR10 render imagery in vibrant colors with deep blacks and a wide contrast range on HDR-enabled TVs and screens. Details are endless in this animated film that was written and directed by Chris Sanders. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos, is an immersive experience that hits all discreet channels with fantastic use of low frequences via subwoofer speakers.

Paprika (2006) Runner-Up

Paprika (2006) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Sony Pictures’ Paprika “Papurika” (2006) has been upscaled from the original digital source (which was 720p) but the colors override any loss of what would be expected at native 2160p. We really wanted to include an animated film in this list, and why not one of the most influential of this century from the legendary director/writer Satoshi Kon? The original Japanese audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7 for a fully immersive experience, and is probably more impressive than the video image with a gorgeous arrangement of effects, dialogue, and soundtrack. Or, drop down to English DTS-HD 5.1 for a slightly less distributed mix, albeit just as impressive. Plus, the Limited Edition SteelBook packaging makes this a collectible item as well as an important addition to anyone’s physical media library.

Best Classic Restoration (50s and older)

North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Digital

Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest has been restored beautifully by Warner Bros. and presented on 4K Blu-ray with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Like other restored Hitchcock films, North by Northwest retains its celluloid quality but adds a wide range of color depth that gives it a fresh appeal on contemporary high-resolution screens. The 4k upgrade is a huge improvement over the previous 8-bit Blu-ray editions. And, the soundtrack has been given a reimagined Dolby Atmos mix that makes use of the format’s spatial qualities (notably in the plane flyover scene). The disc also offers the original mono mix, for purists who want to watch the film as close as possible to the late 50s/early 60s experience.

Best Box Set

Seinfeld: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 24-disc set

There were some great box sets released this year, but Sony Pictures Home Entertainment treated the classic series Seinfeld right with episodes presented in the original 1.33:1 (4:3) aspect ratio but in 4k Ultra HD resolution (not like Netflix and other streamers where the image has been cropped to fit 16 x 9 widescreens). The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with English subtitles. Bonus features include Audio Commentaries, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, Inside Looks, and Alternate Versions of Select Episodes.