A Real Pain Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray & Digital

A Real Pain (2024) Buy/Rent from Amazon

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain premiered in US theaters on Nov. 1, 2024 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film first releases in digital formats including 4k UHD on Dec. 31, 2024, followed by Blu-ray Disc on Feb. 4, 2025.

On Blu-ray Disc, A Real Pain is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Descriptive audio. In Digital 4k UHD, A Real Pain is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

A bonus feature titled “Beautiful Fate: Making A Real Pain” is included with both the Blu-ray Disc and Digital purchase. “Take a tour through the heart and history of Poland while going behind the scenes of A Real Pain. Explore the themes of family and connection with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. Experience all the humor and humanity that brought this story to life.”

A Real Pain is priced $19.99 (Digital) and $31.99 (Blu-ray) from Amazon.

A Real Pain (2024) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Longline: Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.